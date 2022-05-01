Dexter Track and Field Teams Compete at Brighton

The Dexter track and field teams competed at the Brighton Bulldog Invitational Saturday and came home with some strong finishes in the non-team scoring event.

Cole Sheldon picked up a pair of wins in the pole vault and the long jump for the Dexter boys.

Micah Davis was second in the 400 and was part of the 4x400 relay that finished second along with Jonny Adamczyk, Alex Hoffman, and Brandon Anderson.

The relays were strong with all four taking top-six finishes.

The 4x100 relay of Sheldon, Adamczyk, Davis, and Lucas Anderson was third, the 4x200 relay of John Assenmacher, Davis Taylor, Kai Reed, and Noah Boyce third, and the 4x800 team of Owen Ackerman, Anderson, Hoffman, and Josh Lamb was sixth.

Adamczyk finished eighth in the 200, Vaughn Meyer seventh in the frosh/soph 1600, James Livingston fourth in the shot put, Samuel Fitzpatrick eighth in the high jump, and Clark Sheldon fifth in the pole vault.

Sophia Mettes finished first in the pole vault to lead the girls at Brighton.

Jamie Giese won the shot put and was sixth in the discus, while Meghan McGill was fourth in the 300 hurdles and part of the 4x400 relay that finished fourth along with Hannah Berenson, Gracie Burns, and Ashley Mitchell.

The 4x800 relay team of Amanda McGill, Hannah McComas, Mitchell, and Annissa Sisson was fourth, Burns sixth in the 200 and 400, Berenson fifth in the 800, Mitchell sixth in the 800, Amanda McGill sixth in the 3200, Cecilia Tagliabue sixth in the 300 hurdles, Mikayla Sposito and Ellie Mann tied for fifth in the pole vault.