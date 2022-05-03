Dexter MI
5-03-2022 9:20am

Kids’ Design Contest at Jewelry Set in Stone

Example of the results of making jewelry from a drawing. Photo courtesy of Stephen Kolokithas.

Jewelry Set in Stone, located within the clocktower in Chelsea, is having their 2nd annual Kid Jewelry Designer contest. 4 designs will be randomly selected and then transformed into wearable pieces of jewelry. The rules are:

1. Post a photo of your kid’s art.

2. Share the artist’s first name, along with their age at the time of the drawing.

3. Submit photo to the facebook post within Jewelry Set in Stone’s page and tag a friend [https://www.facebook.com/991254087553572/posts/5384540674891536/]. Or, send an email to Stephen@jewelrysetinstone.com.

4. Photo must be submitted by Saturday, May 7. Winners will be announced on Mother’s Day, May 8.

Wearable jewelry made from last year's selection. Photo courtesy of Stephen Kolokithas.
Last year's selection. Photo courtesy of Stephen Kolokithas.
I'm interested
I disagree with this
This is not local
This is unverified
Promotional
Spam
Offensive