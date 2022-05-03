Kids’ Design Contest at Jewelry Set in Stone

Jewelry Set in Stone, located within the clocktower in Chelsea, is having their 2nd annual Kid Jewelry Designer contest. 4 designs will be randomly selected and then transformed into wearable pieces of jewelry. The rules are:

1. Post a photo of your kid’s art.

2. Share the artist’s first name, along with their age at the time of the drawing.

3. Submit photo to the facebook post within Jewelry Set in Stone’s page and tag a friend [https://www.facebook.com/991254087553572/posts/5384540674891536/]. Or, send an email to Stephen@jewelrysetinstone.com.

4. Photo must be submitted by Saturday, May 7. Winners will be announced on Mother’s Day, May 8.