Dexter Softball Battles Past Pioneer in Sweep

The Dexter softball team improved to 5-2 in the SEC Red with a doubleheader sweep of Ann Arbor Pioneer Monday.

The opener was a barnburner as the Dreadnaughts pulled out an exciting 4-3 ten-inning win.

The teams were tied at 1-1 after seven innings moving into extra innings.

In the eighth, Pioneer took a 3-1 lead with a two-run single, but the Dreadnaughts had one more chance. Dexter scored on a Pioneer error to cut the lead to 3-2 and with two outs Maddie Ohlman scored on a passed ball to tie the game again at 3-3.

The teams went scoreless in the ninth and the Dreads shut down Pioneer in the top of the 10th. With one out in the bottom of the 10th, Paige Sayler doubled to drive in Audrey Gauthier with the game-winning walk-off for the Dreadnaughts.

Sayler finished with three hits and two RBI and pitched all ten innings striking out 16.

Camryn Chase and Ella Mitchell had two hits each, and Ohlman a hit and RBI. Gauthier added a hit and two runs scored.

The Dreads scored two runs in the fifth and two runs in the sixth to pull out a 4-1 win to earn the sweep.

Maddy Thompson put the Dreads on top with a single in the fifth and Hannah Marsik scored on a ground out to make it 2-0.

Marsik smacked a two-run homer in the sixth to make it 4-0 Dexter. Pioneer would get one back in the seventh, but the Dreads slammed the door for the win.

Marsik finished with two hits, a home run, and two RBI, while Thompson had two hits. Ohlman, Chase, and Gauthier had one hit each, Gauthier struck out seven and allowed four hits for the win in the circle.

The Dreadnaughts improved to 7-6 overall on the season and host rival Chelsea Wednesday.