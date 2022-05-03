Dexter Girls' Lacrosse Picks Up First Win

The Dexter girls' lacrosse team celebrated Senior Night by picking up its first victory of the season by taking down Tecumseh 14-4.

The Dreadnaughts celebrated the victory with seniors Alexis Terbush, Mercedes Deranek, Lindsey Vantine, Claire DeVoogd, Berta SanJuan and Linh Dang.

The Dreadnaughts have had a slow start to the season after an 0-6 start. Thye played really competitive close games against Plymouth, Canton, Salem and Walled Lake Northern, and came within 4 pts of each of those opponents. They also faced some tougher losses against Mattawan and Skyline, but they finally broke through against Tecumseh.

Sophomore Kiara Kapusansky had a huge night with eight goals and one assist to lead the Dreadnaughts.

Marissa Skinner added three goals and two assist and Senior Alexis Terbush a goal and assist. Holly Romine and Lindsey Vantine each had 1 goal.

"We've got about half our season to go, so we've still got time to make a big difference in that win-loss record and hope to do so," Coach Taylor Haverty said.