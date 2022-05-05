Dexter Girls Water Polo Wins in Sudden Death

Emily Root fires a shot on net for Dexter. Photo provided by Kathleen Root

The Dexter Varsity Girls Water Polo Team battled it out in what was yet another action-packed game against Walled Lake last Monday night for a 4-3 win in overtime.

Senior team captain Emily Root scored the game-winner in overtime and finished her big night with two goals and five steals. Marissa Genske assisted on the game winning goal for the Dreadnaughts.

Other goals scored for Dexter were by Shelby Walz and Laura Walton.

Goalie Mia Fraser contributed to the win with an impressive 24 saves, 4 steals and 1 assist.

**Thank you to Kathleen Root for providing information for this article