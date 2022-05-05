Dexter schools officially hires two assistant principals

It’s now assistant principal for two administrators in Dexter Community Schools.

The interim part of their official titles was changed on May 2 after the school board approved hiring recommendations made by DCS Superintendent Chris Timmis.

The board’s decision was to “move that the Board of Education approve probationary teaching contracts for the 2022-2023 school year for David Teddy as Dexter High School Assistant Principal and for Katie Heikkila as the Dexter Early Elementary Complex, Anchor and Beacon Elementary Schools, Assistant Principal.”

In follow up, DCS school board president Mara Greatorex told The Sun Times News “the board voted to approve the transition of two of our Interim Assistant Principals to Assistant Principals to provide stability to our buildings, Dexter High School for David Teddy and the Dexter Early Elementary Complex for Katie Heikkila.”

“Both David Teddy and Katie Heikkila stepped into the positions in January and have been doing great in their roles,” Greatorex said.

Timmis’ recommendation said in part:

In January, David Teddy and Katie Heikkila stepped in to serve as Interim Assistant Principals at DHS and DEEC (Anchor/Beacon Elementary Schools), respectively. They have stepped seamlessly into these roles and have demonstrated their abilities through an on-the-job interview process.

Both Mrs. Heikkila and Mr. Teddy have a long history of leadership at Dexter Community Schools. Mrs. Heikkila’s work leading the Dexter Early Middle College and Dread Strong Summer in recent years were instrumental for students at DCS. Mr. Teddy’s leadership of Community Education for the past five years, including Jenkins Early Childhood Center, combined with leadership roles in instruction throughout the district provide a deep understanding of the work of the administrative team to support students.

Relationships, student well-being, and advocating for all children have always been paramount for DCS administrators. We are fortunate that both Mr. Teddy and Mrs. Heikkila have shown through their leadership and contributions that they embody these qualities through strategic planning, building leadership initiatives, and their willingness to assist across the district.