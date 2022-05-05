Dexter Baseball Takes Three from Pioneer

The Dexter baseball remained on top of the SEC Red standings after a three-game sweep of Ann Arbor Pioneer this week.

The Dreadnaughts improved to 10-1 in the Red and hold a two-game lead over Saline and Bedford.

Dexter took a pair of 5-2 decisions to take two from Pioneer Monday.

The Dreads scored five times in the second and that is all they would need behind the pitching of Cam Rosen.

After Pioneer scored a run in the first, the Dreads put together three hits to go along with a walk, hbp, and Pioneer error to plate five in the second.

Rosen was stellar on the mound, striking out 11 and allowing just two earned runs for the complete game win.

Joey Tessmer and Brennan Parachek had two hits and an RBI each. Braeden Fuson, Payton Hendricks, and Jonathan Rosevelt each had a hit and run scored.

Parachek fired a four-hitter and striking out seven for the Dreads in a 5-2 win in the nightcap.

Pioneer led 2-1 in the fourth, but Dexter scored three times with Tucker Dunn and Cole Arendt recording RBI singles.

Parachek finished with two hits and an RBI and Arnedt a hit and two RBI to lead Dexter. Dunn had a hit and RBI, Garrett Sharp a hit and run scored, Drew Bennett and Ethan Hochendoner one hit each.

Wyatt Novara tossed a complete game four-hit shutout with three strikeouts for a 2-0 win Wednesday.

Pioneer's biggest threat came in the sixth when they put the first two runners on, but Novara got a double play and groundout to end the threat.

Parachek and Rosevelt had RBI singles for Dexter, while Fuson had two hits, and Tessmer a hit and run scored.

The Dreadnaughts improved to 14-4 overall on the season.