Dexter Tennis Takes Down Bedford

The Dexter girls' tennis team had a busy week with three matches and came away with a 1-1-1 record, including a 6-2 SEC Red win over Bedford Thursday.

The Dreadnaughts swept the singles matches with Lindsey Wiczorek winning 6-1, 6-2, Avery Goodrich 6-2, 6-3, Charlotte Bruderly 6-0, 6-0, and Claudia Vanover 6-1, 6-4.

Gracie Garcia and Natlie Sattler teamed to win 6-2, 6-1 at two-doubles, and Anya Johansen/Julia Berkholtz winning in a three-set tiebreaker at four-doubles 5-7, 6-3, 10-8.

The Dreads opened the week by falling to a strong Skyline team 6-2.

Wiczorek won at one-singles 6-4, 6-4 and Bruderly took a tough three-set match 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.

Dexter earned a split with Ann Arbor Greenhills 4-4.

Goodrich picked up a three et win at two-singles 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.

Bruderly won at three-singles 6-1, 6-0, and Vanover 6-1, 6-1 at four-singles. Johansen and Averi Rose picked up a retired win when the match was called due to injury with the the teams tied at 4-4 in the first set.