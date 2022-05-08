Dexter Boys’ Water Polo Rolls Over Saline

The Dexter boys’ water polo team picked up a key win in preparation for this weekend’s district with a 17-5 pasting of Saline Saturday.

The Dreadnaughts have two more big district seeding games at home Monday when they host Chelsea and Huron for a chance to move up the district standings for a higher seed in the tournament.

Dexter took control early by outscoring the Hornets 4-1 in the first period.

The lead grew to 7-3 at the half and Dexter outscored Saline 2-1 in the third to make it 9-4.

The Dreadnaughts blew the game wide open in the final period by outscoring Saline 8-1 to pull away for the easy win.

Tristan Lorincz had a huge night with eight goals and three assists.

Joe Sharon finished with six goals and two assists, Jack Potsos two goals and five steals, and Daniel Bialowicz a goal and two steals. Travis Fitch, Owen Ragnes, and Liam Macneil collected two assists each for the Dreadnaughts.

Griffin Patel made 10 saves in net for Dexter.

Earlier in the week, the Dreads dropped a tough 11-9 decision to Lake Orion.

The game was close at the break with Lake Orion leading 7-5, but the Dragons outscored the Dreads 2-0 in the third to take a 9-5 lead into the final period. Dexter outscored Lake Orion 4-2, but it wasn’t enough.

Lorincz finished with five goals and four steals, while Potsos had two goals, two assists, and four steals. Sharon recorded seven steals and added a goal and two assists, while Fitch chipped in with a goal, assist, and three steals.