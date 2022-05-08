Dexter Golfers Sixth at Dearborn Tournament

The Dexter boys’ golf team took part in a pair of Invitationals this week, including a sixth-place tie at the Dearborn Elite Invitational at Dearborn Country Club Monday.

The Dreadnaughts finished with a team score of 366 to tie with Wyandotte Roosevelt and Birmingham Groves for sixth.

Dom Sortor fired an 18-hole score of 80 to lead the Dreadnaughts at Dearborn.

Jacob Hofe shot a round of 90 and Dylan Hutchison 96, while Allen Labadie shot a round of 100.

Dexter then took part in the Orange Theory Fitness Invite at Hudson Mills Saturday and finished 10th out of 12 teams.

The Dreadnaughts finished with a team score of 362 in the vent won by Novi with 306.

Sortor fired a score of 83 and Labadie 89 to lead the Dreads. Braden Richards shot 94, Hofe 96, and David Kull 100.