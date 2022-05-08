Dexter Boys Lacrosse Clips Chelsea in SEC White Battle

The Dexter boys’ lacrosse team knocked off Chelsea to move into a first-place tie with the Bulldogs in the SEC White standings with one week to play after an exciting 8-6 win Wednesday night.

The win avenged the only league loss for the Dreadnaughts as they moved into the tie for the top spot with a 6-1 record. Both teams face Pinckney this week to figure out the White champion.

The game was close throughout with Dexter taking a 3-2 lead after one period.

Dexter held on to the lead into the break at 5-4 and still held the one-goal lead 6-5 after three.

Chelsea would tie the game up at 6-6 with 5:30 left in the fourth.

AJ Gordon would put the Dreads back on top when he moved in on net and found the upper corner while falling with 3:46 left.

Gordon would seal the win with a goal with 31.8 left in the game.

Everet Lemon was big in net for the Dreads with 14 saves. Gordon had a huge night with six goals and one assist. Gabriel Ward added two goals for Dexter. Jeremiah Junes was a force for the Dreadnaughts with 11 face-off wins and picking up six ground balls.

Dexter opened the week by routing Pinckney 19-5.

Marty Watson had a big night with seven goals and two assists to lead the Dreads.

Gordon had another big game with six goals and three assists, while Ward added three goals and three assists. Colin Kennedy chipped in with a pair of goals and two assists and Gerzon Herter a goal and three assists. Jones picked up an assist and won 16 face-offs and picked up 12 ground balls for the Dreads. Lemon made seven saves in net.

Dexter improved to 10-2 overall on the season.