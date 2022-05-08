Dexter Track has Big Day at Saline’s Golden Triangle

The Dexter track and field teams competed in the Golden Triangle Invitational at Saline High School on Friday.

No team score was kept among the 22 schools competing, and there were many outstanding performances by both the boy’s and the girl’s teams.

The boys were busy in the relay races, leading the way in the 4x200m. The team of Cole Sheldon, Jonny Adamczyk, Micah Davis, and Cole Cabana won the day and broke the Dexter High School record set last year with a time of 1:30.32, lowering the old record by .11 seconds.

The 4x400 was 7th with Adamczyk, Josh Lamb, Brandon Anderson, and Alex Hoffman with 3:37.85. The 4x800 was 4th with Lamb, Owen Ackerman, Adam Hauser, and Anderson.

Finishing on the track for the boys was Cole Cabana winning the 100m with a time of 10.95, and Josiah Hayter placed 6th in both the 110m, and 300m Hurdles with 17.18, and 45.46 respectively. Francisco Morales-Leverett also placed in the 300m Hurdles with a time of 45.60, good enough for 7th.

Field events saw a lot of action as well with James Livingston taking 2nd in the Shot Put at 48’2.5”, and 8th in the Discus at 119’10”. Cole Sheldon won the Pole Vault at 13’6” and 3rd in the Long Jump at 20”8.25”. Fellow Pole Vaulters Clark Sheldon was 2nd at 13’0”, Barrett Keller was 4th at 11’0”, and Benjamin Sackman tied for 6th at 10’6”

The girls' relays were just as active. The 4x200 with Hannah Berenson, Brooklyn Whitehead, Bella Gaetino, and Gracie Burns was 7th with a time of 1:50.42, along with the 4x400 taking 6th with Berenson, Meghan McGill, Ashley Mitchell, and Burns clocking in at 4:16.23.

The 4x800 was 5th at 10:14.02 with the team of Hannah McComas, Amanda McGill, Annissa Sisson, and Mitchell. Both Berenson and Mitchell placed in open races, with Berenson taking 6th in the 400m with a finish of 1:03.21, and Mitchell taking 7th in the 800m at 2:22.07.

In the throwing events, Jamie Giese won the Shot Put with a toss of 39’1.75” and was 4th in the Discus at 105’0”.4.

The girls finished the Pole Vault placing 5 vaulters. Sophia Mettes topped the competitors winning at 12’7”, followed by Ella Gasiorek taking 4th at 9’6”. Bethany Simons was 5th at 9’0”, and Mikala Sposito and Ellie Manly both tied for 8th at 8’6”.