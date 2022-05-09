Dexter Forum Notes 05-07-22

From John Hansen, Moderator

There is always a new face at the Forum, especially during election season, and today it belonged to Fawn Armstrong who is a candidate for District Court Judge. In addition to the standard lawyerly qualifications, she is a military veteran who was deployed to Iraq. She currently lives in Saline but is a previous Dexter resident.

County commissioner Shink touched on the activities of the commission as they work through the allocation of the American Recovery Program dollars. Somehow that led us off into guessing how the road commission will make up for the lost fuel tax dollars caused by people switching to electric or hybrid vehicles.

The board of education has voted to place a question on the August ballot requesting an increase of one mill for the purpose of funding recreation programs. It includes funding for little kids right on through the senior years. There was lots of interest (some of us actually are seniors) and a general desire for more details.

It is never good news when members of an elected board sue each other as has happened in Scio township. Our 'Scio insider' says it boils down to a difference of opinion between the clerk and the supervisor that has gotten out of hand and threatens the good order of the township.

Karl was an alternate delegate to the recent Republican gathering designed to give a leg up to the party's eventual choices for attorney general, secretary of state, and the education boards. Karl was discreet but hinted that there were violations of Ronald Reagan's 11th commandment.

The next meeting of the Dexter Forum will be on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 8:30 AM at an undisclosed location. Watch for the reminder on May 18 for details.