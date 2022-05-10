A new plan in Scio Township for a familiar restaurant location

There’s a new plan for the restaurant location at 5827 Jackson Road, which was most recently home to The Standard Bistro & Larder and formerly the Creekside Grill.

The proposal for the existing restaurant location and its property is now before the Scio Township Planning Commission. The site plan was scheduled to be reviewed at the May 9 meeting, but technical difficulties for the virtual viewing option led to a delay and reschedule for this coming Monday, May 16, at 7 p.m.

Here is a look at the plan that’s been submitted to township planners.

A rendering of the proposed outdoor area at Sam Hill. image courtesy of Scio Township planning packet

In the OHM consulting report to the planning commission, under project and site description, it states:

The applicant is proposing to construct a 1,000 square foot brick paver patio at grade along the west building elevation, a 6,000 square foot outdoor deck/seating area/bar/game area encumbering a portion of the existing parking area (westernmost portion). The applicant’s project narrative states the following uses are proposed as part of the outdoor seating areas:

Sam Hill is comprised of three (3) parts –indoor full-service restaurant, an outdoor deck and beer garden, and a wide lawn for family-friendly games…We plan to operate the restaurant 6-7 days a week, and plan to eventually offer both lunch and dinner service. Tentative operating hours for the restaurant are 11AM to 11PM. The outdoor beer garden area will be open seasonally April-October, or as weather allows, and will tentatively operate from 3PM to 12AM Monday-Friday and 12PM to 12AM Saturday and Sunday.

The upper outdoor area will feature a stage, decking, fire pits and multiple seating areas and types. The stage will be intermittently used to program various entertainment, such as DJs, live music, art or speaking performances. Any amplified music will be kept at levels required by local ordinance at the property line and will be measured on site with decibel meters by management staff. Music programming is expected to be seasonal and primarily on weekends.

The beer garden will be serviced by a fully equipped and self-contained outdoor bar structure, and patrons will be able to order a special outdoor food menu that will be prepared by the restaurant kitchen team and delivered to the outdoor tables on the lawn. Guests will be able to enjoy classic lawn games such as corn hole, bocce ball, and giant Jenga…

A rendering of the proposed outdoor area at Sam Hill. image courtesy of Scio Township planning packet



