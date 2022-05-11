Dexter Softball Stays Near Top of SEC Red

The Dexter softball team easily took a pair of games from Ann Arbor Huron Monday to stay near the top of the SEC Red standings.

The sweep improved the Dreadnaughts record to 7-3 in the Red with doubleheaders with Lincoln and Saline still to come on the schedule.

The Dreadnaughts took advantage of 13 walks by Huron pitching to take the opener 18-0 in three innings.

Clara Chevillet had a hit and three RBI and Paige Sayler added two hits and two RBI for the Dreadnaughts. Maddy Thompson recorded two hits and two RBI and Anika Busdeker two hits and one RBI. Camryn Chases chipped in with a hit and two RBI. Sayler tossed a three-inning no-hitter, striking out eight.

Dexter again benefitted from the Huron pitcher's wildness in the second game, winning 16-0 behind 13 Huron walks.

Chase and Ella Mitchell each had two hits and an RBI. Thompson added a hit and three RBO, while Kyra Sunstrum and Busdeker had a hit and two RBI each. Eleni Michos had a hit and RBI, and Hannah Marsik a hit and two runs scored. Busdeker tossed a two-hitter with five strikeouts for the win.

Dexter improved to 9-8 overall on the season.