Murphy's Late Goal Lifts Dexter Soccer Past Pioneer

The Dexter girls' soccer team used a big second half to rally past Ann Arbor Pioneer 3-2 Tuesday night.

Pioneer scored just 3:30 into the game for a 1-0 lead and it would stay that way until the second half.

The Dreads tied it up when a long shot was lifted on net and bounced off the knee of the Pioneer goalkeeper and right to Brianna Rodriguez who knocked it home to make it 1-1 with just under 32 minutes remaining in the game.

Dexter took the lead when the Dreads stole a goal kick and Rodriguez passed across to Lacy Jernigan who drilled it into the corner to make it 2-1 with 14 minutes left.

Pioneer tied it up with a goal with 3:38 left in the game, setting up an exciting finish.

The Dreads controlled the ball and Rodriguez dropped a pass back to Cadi Murphy who launched a shot from 30 yards out that found its way over the Pioneer goalkeepers outstretched hands and under the crossbar for the game winner with 0ne-minute left in the game.

The Dreads blanked Lincoln earlier in the week.

Jernigan found the net three times for the hat trick for Dexter.

Lola Boynton, Lena Gardner, CeCe Palazzolo, Ceci Judge, and Sydney Disner also scored for Dexter. Palazzolo recorded two assists, while Bella Roller, Judge, Dinser, Jernigan, and Paige Babcock each had one. Braedy Wineman and Roller teamed for the shutout for the Dreads.

Dexter went 2-1 at the Petoskey tournament this past weekend.

The Dreads defeated Cedar Springs 1-0 and Ludington 1-0, but fell to Grand Blanc 2-0.

Dexter used a lot of JV players at the tournament due to the busy schedule the past two weeks.

Rodriguez scored the game winner against Cedar Springs and Olivia Shaieb moved up from the JV squad and scored the winner against Ludington. Wineman earned the shutout in both games.

Dexter improved to 10-5 overall and 8-3 in the SEC Red.