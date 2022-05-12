Dexter Community Report, 05-09-22

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

Highlights from the Community Development and City Manager reports submitted to the City Council at its May 9, 2022, meeting.

Mill Creek Brewery: Plans for the proposed nano-brewery on the vacant lot across Mill Creek from the fire station are moving forward. Applicants are expecting to submit a combined site plan to the City in June for consideration by the Planning Commission at its July 5 meeting.

3045 Broad Street: Common Sail Investment Group presented their concept to the City for developing the vacant land between Mill Creek Park and Erratic Ales. The City anticipates Common Sail to present its ideas to the Planning Commission in June.

3165 Baker Road: Developers have contacted the City to discuss a proposed mixed-use development for the property.

Farmers Market: The opening day was May 7. The Market is located on Alpine Street next to the Library. The Dexter Farmers Market is open Saturdays from 8-1 and Tuesdays from 2-6.

EGLE Request: The Michigan Dept of Environment, Great Lakes & Energy has requested access to a city right-of-way to investigate a 1990s leak from the former Clark (now Marathon) station and follow up on elevated TCE (trichloroethylene) readings from another investigation.

Community Survey: The survey ended at the end of April, and the City is organizing the information into one comprehensive report.

A&W Roundabout: The Washtenaw Co Road Commission has been awarded a grant for the proposed roundabout at the intersection of Dexter-Chelsea Road and Island Lake Road/Main Street. The project also includes proposed upgrades to the City’s traffic signals. The work is expected to take place in 2026.

Fire Station Repairs: The City is soliciting quotes for repairs related to the electrical service, bay door replacement, and HVAC maintenance.

3515 Broad Street: The City expects the soil erosion permit to be released soon. Once the soil erosion permit is released, the building permit will be released, and remodeling can begin.

New Fire Chief: Mayor Keough reported that the DAFD Board met with Doug Armstrong to discuss a draft contract for the position.