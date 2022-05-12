Dexter Golfers Win Three of Four in SEC

The Dexter boys' golf team had a strong week after taking three of four SEC matches.

The Dreadnaughts opened with a 172-181 win over Tecumseh Wednesday.

Dom Sortor led the Dreads with a round of 40, while Niko Michos, Corey Burga, and Jacob Hofe each fired scores of 44. Allen Labadie shot 47 and Braden Richards 49.

Dexter then took two of three at a SEC quad at Inverness Golf Course in Chelsea Thursday.

The Dreadnaughts fell to the state-ranked Bulldogs 153-176 but beat out Adrian with 186 and Lincoln with 203.

Labadie and Burga both shot rounds of 42 to lead the Dreadnaughts.

Richards shot a 45, Dylan Hutchison 47, Sortor 49, and Mikos 50.