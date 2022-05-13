Dexter Baseball Drops into First Place Tie with Saline

The Dexter baseball team hit an unexpected bump in the road this week as the Dreadnaughts dropped two of three games to last place Ann Arbor Huron. The two losses dropped Dexter into a first-place tie with Saline with just six league games left on the schedule.

The top four teams in the SEC Red face off with each other this week when the Dreads take on third place Monroe and Saline takes on fourth place Bedford. The Dreadnaughts and Hornets face each other the last week of the season in a three-game series.

The Dreadnaughts bats were shut down in a 2-0 loss in the opener against Huron.

Dexter could muster just one hit, a double by Braeden Fuson and a walk in the game. Huron scored a pair of runs in the first for the only runs in the game. Cam Rosen took the tough loss, striking out seven.

The Dreads bounced back to take the second game 17-7.

Dexter scored seven runs in the first and five in the third and held off a a seven run fifth by Huron to take the win.

Wyatt Novara picked up the win with five strikeouts.

Fuson had a big game with three hits and three RBI, while Ethan Hochendoner had two hits and three RBI. Payton Hendricks added two hits and two RBI, Davis Bennett two hits and two runs scored. Tucker Dunn chipped in with two hits, Cole Darby a hit and two RBI, Cole Arnedt and Garrett Sharp a hit and RBI each.

Huron jumped out to an 8-0 lead and held on to take down the Dreads 10-7 in game three.

Fuson and Bennett had two hits and an RBI, while Novara had two hits and three runs scored. Sharp added a hit and two RBI and Rosen a hit and RBI.

The Dreads rallied to take down Ypsilanti Lincoln 9-8 in eight innings Thursday and moved back into a tie with Saline with 11-3 records in the Red.

Lincoln took a 6-1 lead in the fifth, but the Dreads rallied for six runs in the 6th to take a 7-6 lead. The Splitters tied it up with a run in the bottom of the sixth.

Dunn doubled in a run in the top of the seventh to put Dexter back on top 8-7 only to have the Splitters tie it up again the bottom of the seventh with a two out hit.

With two outs in the eighth, Fuson was hit by a pitch and stole second base. He came home on a double by Joey Tessmer to give Dexter a 9-8 lead.

Lincoln put a runner on with a two-out error by the Dreads in the bottom of the eighth, but Arnedt got a fly-out to end the game.

Arnedt earned the win in relief striking out one.

Fuson had two hits and two RBI, while Bennett had two hits and two runs scored. Sharp added two hits and an RBI, Dunn a hit and two RBI, Rosen, Arnedt, and AJ Vaughn a hit and RBI each.

Dexter improved to 16-6 overall on the season.