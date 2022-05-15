Boys’ Water Polo Advances to Regionals

The Dexter boys’ water polo team picked up a district opening-round win over Saline-Milan Friday to move on to Regionals this weekend.

The Dreadnaughts took down Saline-Milan 10-5 to secure a spot in the Regional with a four seed after dropping the next two games in the district.

Saline took a 1-0 lead after one period, but Dexter bounced back with four second-period goals to take a 4-2 lead into the break.

The lead grew to 6-2 after three and the Dreads held off the Hornets in the fourth for the win.

Tristan Lorincz led the Dreads with four goals and two assists. Joe Sharon added two goals, three assists, and three steals, Jack Potsos two goals, Lucas Greatorex and Grady Wheeler one goal each, and Travis Fitch one assist. Griffin Patel made 16 saves in net for the Dreads.

The Dreadnaughts had a rough tie against top-seed Skyline, falling to the Eagles 16-1.

Lorincz scored the lone goal for the Dreads as they fell behind 7-1 in the first.

Dexter then fell to Huron 10-3 in the third-place game.

Lorincz scored twice and Wheeler once for the Dreadnaughts.