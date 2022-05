Dexter Girls’ Tennis Blanks Monroe 8-0

Girls’ Tennis Blanks Monroe 8-0

The Dexter girls’ tennis team improved to 7-9-1 on the season after an 8-0 sweep of Monroe last week.

Match of the day went to Avery Goodrich at one singles as she pulled out a 3-6, 6-4, 10-7 nailbiter.

Singles wins went to Charlotte Bruderly 6-4, 6-1, Claudia Vanover 6-2, 6-0, and Courtney Waters 6-1, 6-0.

The four doubles teams all cruised to straight-set wins.

Lia DeMerell/Sefina Patterson 6-1, 6-3, Gracie Garcia/Natalie Sattler 6-2, 6-1, Averi Rose/ Maria DeMerell 6-0, 6-1, and Anya Johnson/Julia Berkholtz 6-1,6-3 all were victorious.