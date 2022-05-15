Dexter Girls Water Polo Takes the Win at District Seeding

Photo Marea Balcom fires a shot on net against Pioneer

The Dexter varsity girls water polo Team defeated Ann Arbor Pioneer 5-1 at district seeding meet last week.

Marea Balcom led the Dreadnaughts with three goals. Team captain Emily Root and Claire Blodgett also scored for the Dreads.

The win improved Dexter's overall record to 4-9 overall on the season.

Dexter and Pioneer faced off in the district tournament Friday, but this time the results were different as Pioneer took down the Dreadnaughts 4-2 to end the Dreads season.

Stats were not available for the match.

Thank you to Kathleen Root for the information for the article