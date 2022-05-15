Dexter Boys Third, Girls Fifth at SEC Red Track and Field Finals

The Dexter Boys & Girls Track and Field competed in the SEC Red Conference Championships Friday at Ypsilanti Lincoln High School. In their first year as members of the Red Division, the Dexter Boys finished the meet in 3rd place with 109 points, while the girls took 5th with 69.5. Saline Boys won with 134, and Ann Arbor Pioneer girls won with 147.

Competing on the warmest meet day so far this season, Dexter saw many great performances, including three new school records.

The girls had two school records broken in the field events.

Jamie Giese won the shot put with a heave of 40’5.5”, breaking her own record set earlier this year. She is only the 2nd girl over 40 feet in D1 Track & Field this year. Giese went on to also win the Discus with a throw of 109’6”. Dexter had two more in the top 5 in the Discus with Katie Krueger runner up with 95’3” and Lily Trinkle 5th at 92’1”.

The next record to fall was in the girl’s pole vault, with Sophia Mettes clearing 13’6”, beating the previous school record of 12’8”. Mettes' vault of 13'6" is the second-highest vault recorded in the history of Michigan High School track & field and is currently the 15th best vault in the nation for High School Girl vaulters. Dexter finished with Ella Gasiorek taking 3rd at 10’0”, and Ellie Manly 8th with 9’0”.

In the high jump, Tia Schultz finished in a 5th place tie with 4’8”.

Rounding out the track races, in the 400, Gracie Burns finished 6th with a time of 1:03.19, and Hannah Berenson was 7th at 1:03.28.

Hannah McComas was 7th in the 1600m run with a time of 5:31.96, and the 4x800 took 5th with Amanda McGill, Annabel O’Haver, McComas, Addison Bruckman crossing the finish with a time of 10:25.58.

The 3rd school record broken was on the boy’s side, with the 4x200 relay. The team of Cole Sheldon, Jonny Adamczyk, Micah Davis, and Cole Cabana won the meet with a time of 1:29.17. They lowered their own mark of 1:30.32 that they ran a few weeks ago and are currently the 2nd fastest 4x200 team in the state. In addition to the relay, Cabana was also 2nd in the 100, at 11.06, and 3rd in the 200 with 22.20.

Davis was the 400 champion, winning with a time of 50.90.

Sheldon had an equally busy meet, winning the long jump with a mark of 21’4.5”, and winning the pole vault at 15’6”.

Finishing the Track events, Josh Lamb was 8th in the 1600 with a time of 4:35.40, and Josiah Hayter was 8th in the 110m High Hurdles with a time of 16.98. Hayter was also 6th in the 300m Hurdles at 44.09, and Francisco Morales-Leverett was 7th at 44.75.

Dexter had 2 more relay places; the 4x400 was 4th at 3:32.99 with Brandon Anderson, Davis, Adamczyk, and Lamb, and the 4x800 was 5th at 8:38.30 with Lamb, Owen Ackerman, Alex Hoffman, Anderson.

Boys field events had James Livingston coming from behind to win the boys shot put on his last attempt with a throw of 48’9” and take 4th in the discus with 128’1”.

The high Jump had Sam Fitzpatrick taking 2nd at 6’0”, and Austin Terpak 7th at5’6”.

Pole Vault placed 3 more after Cole Sheldon’s finish, with Clark Sheldon taking 4th at 13’6”, Barrett Keller 5th at 12’3”, and Kaden Korck 7th at 12’0”.

Dexter gears up for the Regional Championships this Friday at Saline High School.