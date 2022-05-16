Dexter HS Commencement Scheduled Friday, June 3

Commencement Ceremony for the Class of 2022 will be held on Friday, June 3 at 7:00 pm at Al Ritt Stadium.

For graduates, we ask that you please be on the track by no later than 6:00 pm to get ready for the festivities. Just a reminder, Class of 2022 Graduates are required to participate in the Commencement Ceremony Practice on Friday, June 3 at 9:00 am at Al Ritt Stadium. Breakfast for seniors will be provided starting at 8:20 am on that morning. We can’t wait to celebrate all of your amazing accomplishments - please be sure to continue to stay in good standing in order to participate in these festivities.

For guests, Al Ritt Stadium gates will open at 5:30 pm. The Commencement Ceremony is an open event and does not require tickets. Families are able to bring as many members of their family as they wish. Seating is available in the bleachers on a first come, first served basis. The front row of the home bleachers will be reserved for those who have accessibility needs. ADA compliant ramps are available on both ends of the stadium bleachers. Parking information is on the next page.

The Dexter Community Schools Technology Team will livestream the Commencement Ceremony. The livestream link will be available on the Dexter Community Schools website homepage, https://www.dexterschools.org/, on the evening of June 3rd.

The rain date for the Commencement Ceremony will be on Sunday, June 5, 2022 at 2:00 pm. All arrangements and plans will remain the same. Graduates are expected to arrive at 1:00 pm. Gates will open at 12:30 pm.

Other Senior reminders:

Senior Last Day - Friday, May 27 (DHS)

Senior Picnic Celebration (Students only) - Friday, May 27 starting at 9:30 (DHS Courtyard)

Be sure to return your school-issued device(s), book(s), and/or uniform(s) during the picnic



Be sure to pick up your cap and gown during the picnic



Check with Mrs. Frances Bastion regarding any outstanding fines or missing materials

Commencement Practice - Friday, June 3 at 9:00 am (Al Ritt Stadium)

GO DREADS!

Parking for this event is outlined in the attached map. If you have accessibility needs and have the proper state-issued vehicle tags, please go to the Louie Ceriani lot located at 8100 Shield Road. We encourage you to utilize all designated parking lots as identified in the attached map. Also, we ask that you please consider arriving in one vehicle with your graduate in an effort to minimize parking difficulties.