Jane Finkbeiner

Jane Helen Finkbeiner of Dexter, Michigan, age 93, died Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Hampton Manor in Whitmore Lake. She was born June 29, 1928, in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the daughter of Glea W. & Helen L. (Bauer) Whipple.

Jane was baptized at St. John's United Church of Christ, but her family moved to St. Andrew's United Church of Christ in Dexter, where she was confirmed and was still a member. Jane loved her St. Andrew's church family and was a very active member. She graduated from Ann Arbor High School in 1945, and worked for Goodman's Factory in Chelsea, for Everbaugh's store in Ann Arbor, and then worked for Deloitte CPA firm in Ann Arbor for many years. Jane was active with Chelsea Senior Citizens and was a Red Hatter.

On July 12, 1947, she married Clifford E. “Biff” in St. Andrews U.C.C. and he preceded her in death on Feb. 27, 1997. Survivors include two daughters, Donna (Mike) DeHoyos of Ormond Beach, FL and Amy Finkbeiner of Pittsburgh, PA; two granddaughters, Stephanie (Derrin) Nuckols of Lafayette, IN and Samantha Miley of Indianapolis, IN; and two great-grandchildren, Sawyer & Gabriella Nuckols.

Funeral services will be held Monday, May 16, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at St. Andrews United Church of Christ in Dexter, with Rev. Charles Bigelow officiating. Burial will follow at St. Andrews Cemetery, also in Dexter. The family will receive friends at Cole Funeral Chapel in Chelsea, Sunday, May 15, from 2:00-6:00 p.m. and at the church Monday, 10:00-11:00 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Andrews United Church of Christ, 7610 Ann Arbor St., Dexter, MI 48130.