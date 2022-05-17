In need of a fresh perspective?
From Jen Laidlaw of Teamwerks
Do you ever get overwhelmed thinking about all of the things that you have to do? 😒
When we think about all of the things that we 𝗛𝗔𝗩𝗘 to do, it can feel exhausting. Here's my list for today- do any of these sound familiar?
Changing one small word has made a big difference for me and how I see this list.
Instead of thinking about all of those things that I 𝗛𝗔𝗩𝗘 to do, I start thinking about all of the things that I 𝗚𝗘𝗧 to do.
Take laundry. I 𝙂𝙀𝙏 to do laundry? Really?
Well, yes.
I have clothes to launder in the first place. That’s a bonus. I have a washing machine and dryer to clean them in my house- not everyone does. I have electricity to run my appliances. I was able to buy detergent and fabric softener.
Now that I think about it, I really have a lot going for me in the way of laundry. 👕😁
By changing that one word, it’s easier for me to find the blessings in the everyday things that I “get” to do.
And that feels much better. 🤗
What things do you GET to do this week?