In need of a fresh perspective?

From Jen Laidlaw of Teamwerks Do you ever get overwhelmed thinking about all of the things that you have to do? 😒 When we think about all of the things that we 𝗛𝗔𝗩𝗘 to do, it can feel exhausting. Here's my list for today- do any of these sound familiar? I have to get the kids up and ready for school.

I have to go to work.

I have to send out my newsletter. 😉

I have to make dinner.

I have to do laundry.

I have to go grocery shopping.

I have to set up that networking meeting.

I have to create that workshop material. Changing one small word has made a big difference for me and how I see this list. Instead of thinking about all of those things that I 𝗛𝗔𝗩𝗘 to do, I start thinking about all of the things that I 𝗚𝗘𝗧 to do. Take laundry. I 𝙂𝙀𝙏 to do laundry? Really? Well, yes. I have clothes to launder in the first place. That’s a bonus. I have a washing machine and dryer to clean them in my house- not everyone does. I have electricity to run my appliances. I was able to buy detergent and fabric softener. Now that I think about it, I really have a lot going for me in the way of laundry. 👕😁 By changing that one word, it’s easier for me to find the blessings in the everyday things that I “get” to do. And that feels much better. 🤗 What things do you GET to do this week?