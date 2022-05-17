Dexter Holds Off Chelsea Rally in Rivalry Soccer Battle

The Dexter-Chelsea girls' soccer rivalry held up to its billing as the Dreadnaughts held off a late rally to clip the Bulldogs 3-2 Monday night.

The game was an up-and-down battle in the first half with both teams having excellent scoring chances.

The game was scoreless until the midway point of the first half when Dexter was able to find the net twice. CeCe Palazzolo and Laci Jernigan touched the twine for the Dreads to give them the halftime lead.

Chelsea had some bad luck in the first half with the Bulldogs hitting the crossbar twice and had a goal disallowed to keep the score 2-0 at the half.

Dexter would make it 3-0 early in the second half with a goal by Ava Lewis before the Bulldogs would start to rally.

Grace Ratliff took a pass from Breigha Vowles and found the net to cut the Dreads lead to 3-1 and with 13 minutes left, Sophie Mitchell took a throw in from Ratliff and drilled it home to make it 3-2.

Chelsea continued to pressure, but Dexter was able to hold them off for the win.

Cadi Murphy and Palazzolo picked up assists for Dexter on the night.

The win was the fifth in a row for Dexter and improved its record to 12-5. Chelsea fell to 7-4-3 overall on the season.

Photos by Dawn McCann



