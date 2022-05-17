Walk-Off Leads Dexter Baseball to Split with Monroe

The Dexter baseball team used a huge walk-off win in the opener to earn a split of a doubleheader with Monroe and remain tied for the top spot in the SEC Red standings with four games to go.

The Dreadnaughts rallied for four runs in the bottom of the seventh after the Trojans had scored five in the top of the inning to take the lead as Dexter pulled out the amazing 12-11 win.

Dexter looked to be in control with a big six run fourth inning to take an 8-1 lead, but the Trojans answered with five in the fifth to make it 8-6.

Monroe would score five times in the seventh to take an 11-8 lead setting up the last at bat heroics.

The Dreads looked dead in the water with a runner on first with two outs, but an error by Monroe opened the flood gates.

Joey Tessmer singled to drive in a run and an error on the hit by the right fielder allowed another run to score to make it 11-10. Davis Bennett singled to tie the game. Nate Baughman pinch-ran and stole second base, when Wyatt Novara singled to drive him in for the game-winning run.

Novara finished with three hits and three RBI, while Bennett had three hits and two RBI. Breaden Fuson added three hits and an RBI. Garrett Sharp with two hits and two runs scored, Tessmer a hit and two RBI, Cole Arnedt a hit and RBI, and Brennan Parachek a hit and run scored. Arnedt earned the win on the mound in relief.

The second game was all Trojans as Monroe took the nightcap 11-1.

Dexter could muster just two hits in the game with Tessmer getting a hit and RBI and Chance Sobbry the other hit.

Dexter improved to 18-8 overall on the season.

Photos by Dawn McCann



