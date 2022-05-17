Dexter Lacrosse Clinches Share of SEC White Title

The Dexter boys' lacrosse team used a big second period to take an early lead and held on for a 10-6 win over Pinckney to clinch a share of the SEC White title.

The win gave the Dreadnaughts a final 7-1 record in the White to share the title with Chelsea. The teams split their games during the season.

Dexter would take a 2-1 lead after one period, but they would blow it open by outscoring the Pirates 4-0 in the second for a 6-1 halftime lead.

Pinckney would make things interesting by outscoring the Dreads 3-1 in the third to cut the lead to 7-4, but three fourth period goals by Dexter sealed the win and share of the title.

Gerzon Herter led the Dreadnaughts with four goals and an assist.

Gabriel Ward finished with two goals and two assists, Marty Watson and Colin Kennedy added two goals each. Caleb Lowe added one assist. Jeremiah Johnson had a big night with 10 ground balls and winning 10 of 13 face-offs. Everet Lemon made ten saves in net for the Dreads.

Dexter improved to 12-3 overall. They open state tournament play Friday night with a rematch at home with Pinckney.