Dexter Softball Earns Split with Monroe

Cover Photo provided by Frank Marsik

The Dexter softball team celebrated Senior Night by earning a doubleheader split with Monroe Monday night.

Three seniors celebrated Senior Night as the Dreads held off a late rally by Monroe to take the opener 7-6.

Paige Sayler, Hannah Marsik, and Camryn Chase were honored by the team between games in one of the last home games for the Dreadnaughts.

The opener saw Dexter take an early lead with four runs in the first inning. The big blow was a bases loaded double by Marsik to plate three runs to make it 4-0.

The Dreadnaughts added a run in the second to make it 5-0, but Monroe scored three in the third to cut the lead to 5-3. Dexter would answer with a run in the third and an RBI-double by Anika Busdeker made it 7-3 after four.

Monroe added a run in the sixth and two in the seventh and had the tying run on second with one out, but Sayler struck out the final two batters to end the game.

Busdeker finished with three hits and an RBI, while Marsik had a double and three RBI. Sayler, Maddy Thompson, and Ella Mitchell each had a hit and run scored. Sayler struck out 10 for the win for the Dreads.

Dexter took a 2-1 lead in the first with a two run double by Busdeker, but the Trojans answered with three in the second and single runs in the third and fourth to take a 6-2 lead.

Mitchell would drive in a run in the 5th to cut the lead to 6-3, but that is as close as the Dreadnaughts would get.

Busdeker finished with a double and 2 RBI, Sayler, Maddie Ohlman, and Thompson one hit each. Audrey Gauthier struck out seven for the Dreads.

Dexter improved to 11-13 overall on the season.