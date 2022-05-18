A Multigenerational Proposal for the Dexter Community Schools district

Dexter Community Schools is planning to host Community Forums regarding the millage request planned for the vote in August.

With the ballot language approved by the Dexter Board of Education and it being submitted for the Aug. 2 vote, DCS continues to reach out to update and inform the community on what’s being called the August 2, 2022 Multigenerational Activity Millage Proposal.

The ballot is expected to read:

RECREATION MILLAGE PROPOSITION

Shall the limitation on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property in the Dexter Community Schools, Washtenaw and Livingston Counties, Michigan be increased by and the board of education be authorized to levy not to exceed 1 mills ($1.00 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of 20 years, 2022 to 2041, inclusive, for the purpose of providing funds for operating a system of public recreation and playgrounds; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect for such recreation program if the millage is approved and levied in 2022 is approximately $1,441,238?

An informative website has been created to help voters understand the request. The site has different topic areas: Welcome, Qs&As, Community Impact, Voter Information and Ask a Question.

As an example of what’s on the site, one part under voter information states:

DCS Superintendent Chris Timmis updated the school district community on the millage request by email letter:

May 18, 2022

Dear DCS Parents, Staff, and Students,

On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, residents of Dexter Community Schools will vote on a 1.0 mill, 20-year, recreation millage. This Multigenerational Activity Millage creates a funding mechanism to support multigenerational activities for anyone in the Dexter community.

The Board of Education unanimously supports the size and scope of this proposal.

Decisions made regarding this proposal were based on community interest. Over the past several years, various entities in the Dexter Community have conducted surveys, focus groups, and studies (i.e. Dexter Community Fund, Dexter Senior Center, DCS) and all have demonstrated overwhelming interest in supporting Dexter seniors, community activities, activities for kids and a desire for a community center.

The Multigenerational Activity Millage can be used to pay for community recreation, construction/maintenance of recreation facilities and programming for DCS residents. This includes support for the Dexter Senior Center, DCS Community Education Programming, and all DCS pools, fields, playgrounds and our Center for Performing Arts.

Information regarding the Multigenerational Activities Millage can be found on the DCS website or by visiting: https://www.dexterrecmillage2022.com/

A Community Forum regarding the Millage Request is scheduled on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. via Zoom. To register for the forum, please visit: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwkd-GvrTkiEt0tLDdySC3C-L84Rl-A2sD6

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

Additional forums will also be scheduled prior to August 2, 2022.

Thank you for your continued support and for voting on August 2, 2022.

Sincerely,

Christopher Timmis, EdD

Superintendent