Dexter Blanks Monroe 7-0

While it is still a longshot, the Dexter girls’ soccer team’s slim hopes of a SEC Red title stayed alive with an 7-0 win over Monroe and some help from Ann Arbor Huron Tuesday night.

Huron knocked off Red leading Skyline 2-1 to move the Dreadnaughts within one game of the league leaders with the final regular-season game being played tonight. Dexter has a tough match-up with Saline, a team that beat them earlier in the season and Skyline takes on 2-9 Bedford. While the chances are slim, there is still a chance at a share of the league title.

Senior Cadi Murphy had a big night for the Dreads against Monroe with three goals and one assists to lead the rout of the Trojans.

CeCe Palazzolo also had a big night with two goals and two assists. Laci Jernigan continued her strong play with a goal and Avery Newton also scored for the Dreadnaughts. Nives Schweitzer picked up a pair of assists, while Lola Boynton and Brianna Rodriguez had one each.

Dexter improved to 13-5 overall on the season and 10-3 in the SEC Red.