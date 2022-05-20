Dexter Girls Tennis Claims Second Straight Regional Title

Photo courtesy of Dreadstrong twitter

The Dexter girls' tennis team won seven of eight flights at the Division 1 Regional hosted by the Dreadnaughts to claim its second straight Regional title Thursday.

Dexter finished with 32 points to easily outdistance second-place South Lyon with 19.

The Dreadnaughts swept the singles matches with all four going 3-0 on the day.

Winning Regional titles were Lindsey Wiczorek at one -singles, Avery Goodrich at two, Charlotte Bruderly at three, and Claudia Vanover at four.

Dexter also claimed three doubles titles with Gracie Garcia/ Natalie Sattler claiming the two-doubles title, Emily Hutchings and Courtney Waters at three, and Anya Johanson/Julia Berkholtz at four.

Lia DeMerrell and Sofina Patterson finished runner-up at one-doubles.

The Dreadnaughts will compete in the D2 state finals in Holland June 3-4.