Dexter Lacrosse Routs Pinckney in State Tournament Opener

The Dexter boys' lacrosse team used a fast start to jump out to a big lead and cruised to an 18-4 win over Pinckney in the Division 2 Regional opener Friday night.

The Dreadnaughts scored first period goals and added three more in the second for a 9-1 halftime lead.

Dexter would add six more goals in the third to put any chance of a Pirate comeback away.

The Dreadnaughts outshot the Pirates 42-19 in the game.

AJ Gordon led the Dreadnaughts with four goals and one assist. The five points puts Gordon over 100 points for the season.

Gerzon Herter finished with four goals and two assists, while Colin Kennedy had three goals and five assists. Marty Watson chipped in with three goals and two assists, Brady Sortor two goals, Gabriel Ward one goal and one assist, JT Bonilla and Jeremiah Jones one goal each.

Jones had a strong game with 14 faceoffs won and picked up 12 ground balls. Everet Lemon made five saves in net for Dexter.

The Dreadnaughts improved to 13-3 overall on the season. They advance to take on East Lansing this week in the Regional semifinals.