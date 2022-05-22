Dexter Water Polo Season Ends in Regionals

The Dexter boys’ water polo team saw its season come to an end in the opening round of Regionals Friday after a 6-4 loss to #1 seed Birmingham Groves.

The Dreads gave Groves all they could handle Friday. The teams had met earlier in the season and Groves beat Dexter by 12 goals 18-6. By contrast, Friday’s game was close throughout.

The teams were tied a 1-1 after one period and the score remained tied at the half 2-2 in a defensive battle.

Groves would come out in the third and outscore the Dreadnaughts 3-1 to take a 5-3 lead after three and it was a lead Dexter could not overcome.

Joe Sharon led the Dreadnaughts with two goals and an assist.

Tristan Lorincz finished with a goal and five steals, while Jack Potsos had a goal and assist and Travis Fitch one assist.

Lorincz was honored at the Regional by being selected 1st

Team All-Region. He will participate in the MWPA All-Star Game Sunday, June 12.