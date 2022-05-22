Dexter Track and Field has Big Showing at Regionals

Dexter competed in the Regional 4 championships on Friday, May 20th. at Saline High School. The boys were runner-up in the 13-team field scoring 89.5 points. Only the host school Saline was better, scoring 118. The girls finished 6th with 67 points with Ann Arbor Huron taking the top spot at 121 points.

In addition to the team score, individuals and relay teams were competing to see who would qualify for the State Championships coming up on June 4th.

For the boys, Dexter qualified in 6 individual events, and one relay race for the Championships. They were in the boys 100m., Cole Cabana was 2nd at 10.55, James Livingston took 2nd in the shot put at 48’10.75”, Sam Fitzpatrick won the High Jump at 6’1”, Cole Sheldon won the pole vault at 16’0”, and taking 2nd in the Long Jump at 20’ 0.5”, and Clark Sheldon placed 3rd in the Pole Vault at 13”3”. Dexter’s’ 4x200m relay team of Cole Sheldon, Jonny Adamczyk, Micah Davis, and Cabana won the meet with a time of 1:29.36.

Other Dexter Regional placers were Micah Davis taking 3rd in the 400 at 50.48, Brandon Anderson in the 800m with a time of 2:00.68, Josh Lamb with 7th in the 1600m at 4:37.94, and Adam Hauser was also 7th in the 3200m at 10:08.30. Josiah Hayter was 7th in the 300m Hurdles with 43.17.4

Two other relay teams placed, with the 4x400 of Adamczyk, Lamb, Anderson, and Davis taking 7th with a time of 3:34.07, and the 4x800 finishing 4th with Owen Ackerman, Alex Hoffman, Lamb, and Anderson at 8:30.13. In the Field Events, Livingston took 6th in the Discus with a toss of 129’ 4”, Ryan Kerr was 8th in the High Jump at 5’8”, and Barrett Keller was 7th in the Pole Vault at 11’9”.

The Girls’ team qualified three individuals for 3 different events for the State Championships.

Jamie Giese was the Regional Champion in the Shot Put with a heave of 40’4.5”, and was runner up in the Discus with 112’8”.

Isabella Gateno was 6th in a very fast 100m final, qualifying at 12.60, and Sophia Mettes was the pole vault champion for the Dreads.

Other Dexter Regional placers were Katie Krueger taking 3rd in the Discus at 107’11”, in the Pole Vault, Mikala Sposito was also 3rd at 9’9”, and Ella Gasiorek was 5th at 9 '3". Both Simone Kasischke, and Tia Schults tied for 8th in the High Jump at 4 '8”.

Individual events on the track had Gracie Burns in 4th at the 400m with a clocking of 1:01.99, and Hannah McComas in the 1600m with 5:39.75 for 8th.

Dexter placed 4 relay teams. The 4x100 with Gasiorek, Brooklyn Whitehead, Emily Kate Covert, and Gateno was 7th with 53.55. The 4x200 with Hannah Berenson, Whitehead, Gateno, and Burns was 6th at 1:53.97. The 4x400 with Berenson, Meghan McGill, Ashley Mitchell, and Burns were 5th at 4:13.36, and the 4x800 with Amanda McGill, Katie Varitek, Mitchell, and McComas were 5th at 10:19.23.