Dexter Golfer Fifth at Chelsea Invitational

The Dexter golf team had a strong showing at the Chelsea Invitational last week with a fifth-place finish.

The Dreadnaughts finished with a team score of 340.

Niko Michos led Dexter with an 18-hole round of 82 with Dom Sortor right behind with a score of 83.

Corey Burga shot 87, Allen Labadie 88, Dyaln Hutchinson 91, and Braden Richardson 99.

The JV boys finished 4th at the SEC Finals May 18 with a team score of 428.

Samuel Renaud led Dexter with a round of 80 and Drew Brzys 82. Brody Gordon shot 88, David Kull and Caleb Jones with 89, Aiden Binkley 91, Sean Haralson and Austin Hutchison 96, Aiden Early 97, and Jaden Boomhour 98.