Dexter Forum Notes 05-21-22

From John Hansen, Moderator

It was a dark and stormy morning ...... but you came anyway. It is only nine weeks until the primary election (closer than you think if you vote absentee) so we met some more candidates. We will start having stump speeches at the next meeting.

And they were Jason Woodford (R) candidate for State Representative in the 48th District which includes Webster Township and points north. Jason is a pastor and a proud marine.

And our third candidate for district court judge, Stuart Collis an attorney in private practice.

Congresswoman Debbie Dingell joined us for the first time in person along with Carrie Rheingans, a candidate in the 47th District, and Jason Maciejewski our current County commissioner who is also seeking re-election and for the first time in a while we didn't just dump the whole agenda on his back.

The Multigenerational Activity Millage, that is the official name of the ballot issue that we will see in August. It is a comprehensive attempt to meet the needs of a community that has no official recreation programs and no structural method of funding programs for seniors. There will be an informational session sponsored by the school district on June 7 at 7:00PM on Zoom. https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwkd-GvrTkiEt0tLDdySC3C-L84Rl-A2sD6

It is an honor to have a sitting member of congress, candidate or not, amongst us so we gave Mrs. Dingell a chance to give us a Washington perspective' and it was obvious from the first couple of words that the weight of the world hung heavy on her shoulders from Ukraine to Buffalo to Sturgis, Michigan, home of our biggest baby food manufacturer. These are personal, emotional moments not easily conveyed in these notes.

Just to lighten things up a bit we decided to help our judge candidates understand how people decide to vote for non-partisan candidates who we don't usually know very well. For this exercise, we called on Forum regular Ben True solely because of his last name (and his general good humor). For him meeting the candidates in person at the Forum has been very useful. Beyond that, he confessed to a certain randomness when it comes to judges and university regents. Cough, cough.

The next meeting of the Dexter Forum will be held on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at 8:30 AM at the Dexter Wellness Center. The Stump will be activated for folks with primary opponents.

PS. Stump protocols. People find us. We make no attempt to go out and recruit candidates. We may not hear from every candidate for every office. We give the candidate five minutes to tell us why we should vote for them not why we should not vote for their opponent. We then allow five minutes for questions from the audience that are meant to help us understand the candidate better not to embarrass them with 'gotcha' questions.