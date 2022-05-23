Dexter Twp Police Report, April 2022

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

During April 2022, Deputies responded to 187 calls for police service, up from 74 last year for a 153% increase. Total calls for 2022 are 540, up from 284 for the same period last year for a 90% increase.

Much of the increase is traffic related. Deputies conducted 92 traffic stops during this time, up from five a year ago. Three citations were issued.

Notable incidents from the police call log include two assaults, four medical assists, five citizen assists, five welfare checks, one mental health, one sudden death, one attempted suicide, one careless use of a firearm, and one cold case homicide.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office submitted the following descriptions to Dexter Twp:

On April 9th, Deputies responded to the 5700 block of S. Hayrake Hollow for an Extortion complaint. The caller advised that her son was being extorted on Snapchat by an unknown subject. The subject was threatening to send compromising photographs unless funds were transferred electronically. No suspect has been identified.

On April 25th Deputies responded to the 4500 block of Donner Road for a found handgun. The caller advised they were using a metal detector and located the abandoned handgun. Deputies took possession of the firearm and logged it into property for safekeeping. The owner of the firearm has not been identified.

The entire police call log can be found at the link below.