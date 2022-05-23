Teens Join Forces for Some Spring Cleaning

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

If you’ve noticed some of the outdoor areas in Dexter look neat and well-groomed, you might have a group of teenagers to thank.

On May 4, about 80 Dexter high school students volunteered for some spring yard work. Students from SRSLY Dexter, the National Honors Society, Rotary’s Interact Club, and the Dreadbot Robotic Club joined forces under the Dexter Area Historical Society (DAHS) direction.

The teens fanned out over town wearing their gloves and carrying their rakes. They cleaned senior citizen yards, spruced up the Dexter Senior Center, and Forest Lawn Cemetery. (Thank goodness. That pile of sticks out front was getting annoying.)

Gordon Hall received some TLC as well. The grounds were groomed, and the students planted 27 trees.

“This is the second year that this event has been held, and we thank all the clubs for their wonderful help,” says DAHS President Beverly Hill. “Approximately 80 students volunteered, and many adults joined the students to make this a successful event.”

Photos courtesy of Beverly Hill