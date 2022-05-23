Webster Twp Police Report, April 2022

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

During April 2022, Deputies responded to 126 calls for police service, up from 58 last year for a 117% increase. Total calls for 2022 are 479, up from 297 for the same period last year for a 61% increase.

Much of the increase is due to an increase in traffic stops. Deputies conducted 48 traffic stops in April compared to two a year ago. Deputies issued one citation.

Notable calls from the police log include one assault, one home invasion, one medical assist, six citizen assists, seven mental health, one fraud, one sudden death, and six animal complaints.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following noteworthy descriptions to Webster Township:

On April 2nd Deputies responded to the 4900 block of Valentine Road for a Breaking & Entering complaint. The caller reported finding the front door wide open when he arrived to feed the pets for the homeowners who were out of town. Deputies made entry into the residence and found several drawers ransacked inside the home and in a pole barn. There were no signs of forced entry, and at this time, it is unknown if anything was stolen.

On April 5th Deputies were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash in the 8400 block of Cedar Hills Drive. After striking a speed limit sign, the witness reported seeing a red pickup truck drive off the roadway and get stuck in the ditch. Deputies made contact with the driver and determined that they were intoxicated. Deputies further located several empty alcohol containers inside the vehicle. The driver was placed under arrest, and a blood test was taken. The blood results came back with a BAC over 2x the legal limit. Charges are pending with the Prosecutor’s Office.

The entire police call log can be found at the link below.