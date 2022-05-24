Dexter Sweep of Saline Puts Dreadnaughts in Control of SEC Red

A late game rally and a dominating pitching performance helped lead the Dexter baseball team to a huge doubleheader sweep of Saline in a battle of the SEC Red co-leaders Monday.

The sweep puts the Dreadnaughts alone on top of the Red standings with a one game lead over Monroe and two game lead over Saline. Dexter still has one more game with the Hornets and a make-up game with Monroe scheduled for Friday. Monroe has one more game with Pioneer Wednesday, while Saline has a make-up with Bedford remaining.

The opener saw Dexter take a 1-0 lead in the third with an RBI-single by Joey Tessmer.

Saline answered with four in the fourth with an RBI single by Jackson Muir, a two-run double by Sam Miller, and a run scoring single by Cade Tousa for a 4-1 lead.

Braeden Fuson singled in a run for Dexter in the fifth, buy back-to-back homers by Jackson Conley and Bobby Butler pushed the Saline lead to 6-2 heading to the sixth.

Dexter loaded the bases with no outs in the sixth with a single by Brennan Parachek, a walk, and a hit batter. A pair of wild pitches and a sacrifice fly scored three for the Dreads to cut the lead to 6-5.

Tessmer led off the seventh with a walk and Davis Bennett followed with a two-run shot over the left field fence to give the Dreadnaughts a 7-6 lead.

Saline would get a single and a Dexter error to put two runners on with two outs in the seventh, but a groundout ended the game.

Tessmer had two hits and an RBI, while Parachek added two hits for Dexter. Bennett had the game-winning home run and two RBI, Fuson a hit and RBI, and Cole Arenedt and Garrett Sharp a hit and run scored.

Tousa and Butler each had two hit and an RBI. Miller added a double and two RBI, Conley a home run,, and Muir a hit and RBI.

The story of the game two was the dominating pitching performance of Wyatt Novara for Dexter.

Novara tossed a complete-game no-hitter and struck out 12 batters in the game.

Not to be outdone Braden LaRusso was equally as impressive for the Hornets. He allowed just one hit and struck out six in five innings of work.

Dexter broke the scoreless tie in the sixth with a Bennett single and a walk put two runners on. A two out error plated a run for the Dreads and after a walk loaded the bases, another walk pushed a run across to make it 2-0.

In the bottom of the seventh, an error put a runner on second to lead off the inning for Saline, but Novara struck out the next three batters to end the game.

Dexter collected just three hits, but it was enough. Fuson had a triple and run scored, Bennett a hit and run scored, and Chance Sobbry a single for the Dreadnaughts.

The Dreadnaughts improved to 15-4 in the SEC Red, while Saline fell to 13-6 in the conference.