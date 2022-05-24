DHS Student Artwork Selected for Year-Long Exhibition in the Michigan Department of Education Office

From Dexter Community Schools

Congratulations to Dexter High School Junior Elise Lu, whose artwork entitled Reflections was selected for the 2022-2023 MDE Exhibit in the Michigan Department of Education (MDE) Office.

In a letter addressed to the District Superintendent, the MAEA invites both Dr. Chris Timmis and members of the Board of Education to view the exhibit which will be displayed throughout the next year (April 2022-April 2023) in the State Superintendent’s office, located in the John A. Hannah Building, 608 West Allegan Street, Lansing, MI 48933.

The Michigan Department of Education (MDE) Exhibition features creative work of students in grades kindergarten through twelfth from around the state. Submitted by DHS art teacher Krickett Chamberlain, Lu’s piece was created and captured to show the different and interesting ways a portrait photograph can be portrayed. A colander placed between the subject and bright daylight creates an interesting and artistic light/shadow effect, showcasing the figure’s unique and creative personality.

The Michigan Art Education Association is a non-profit organization affiliated with the Michigan Education Association and the National Art Education Association. Its purpose is to define and establish the role of art education, to give support to creative teaching, and to foster study and research in art education. MAEA considers it both a privilege and responsibility to showcase student’s artwork from their organization.