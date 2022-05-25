Scio Twp Police Report, April 2022

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

During April, Deputies responded to 896 calls for police service, up from 602 last year for a 49% increase. Total calls for the year are 3,205, up from 2,408 for the same period last year for a 33% increase.

Much of the increase came from traffic stops. Deputies conducted 353 stops in April, up from 138 a year ago for a 156% increase. Officers issued 29 citations.

Notable calls from the police log include 10 assaults, two home invasions, 12 larcenies, three vehicle thefts, 23 traffic crashes, seven medical assists, 51 citizen assists, 23 welfare checks, four mental health, five fraud, six family trouble, three attempted suicides, 24 animal complaints, one drug overdose, one cold case homicide investigation, and two juvenile runaway recoveries.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Scio Twp:

On April 5th Deputies investigated a Burglary/Home Invasion in the 400 Block of W. Delhi Road. Between March 28-29 unknown suspect(s) forcibly entered the residence. The suspect(s) are possibly juveniles, and nothing is known missing at this time. Currently there are no suspect(s) or leads in the incident.

On April 5th Deputies investigated a Motor Vehicle Theft in the 600 Block of Mabel Drive. Unknown suspect(s) stole the complainant’s 2006 GMC Sierra Pick-up Truck from the driveway. The vehicle has not been recovered. Currently there are no suspect(s) or leads in the incident.

On April 11th Deputies responded to the area of Dexter Chelsea Road and Parker Road for a traffic crash. During the crash investigation a 54-Year-Old Dexter Resident was arrested for Operating a Motor Vehicle While Visibly Impaired. The case is pending a toxicology report.

On April 23rd Deputies investigated a Motor Vehicle Theft in the 4900 Block of Birdie Lane. Unknown suspect(s) stole the complainant’s 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Track Hawk from the residence. The vehicle was recovered later in the evening in the City of Dexter unoccupied. Currently there are no suspect(s) or leads in the incident.

On April 24th Deputies investigated the theft of a 20’ car trailer in the 2200 Block of Zeeb Road. The trailer was recovered by the owner a short time later. Currently there are no suspect(s) or leads in the incident.

The complete April call log can be found at the link below.