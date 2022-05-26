Saline Blanks Dexter to Force SEC Red Deciding Game

Saline came to town and spoiled the Dexter baseball teams chance at clinching a share of the SEC Red title Wednesday by knocking off the Dreadnaughts 4-0.

The loss for Dexter dropped them into a tie with Monroe for the top spot in the Red with 15-5 records and sets up a winner take all championship game Friday at Monroe.

Jackson Muir was stellar on the mound for the Hornets, allowing five hits and striking out seven in 6 2/3 innings of work.

Saline went on top in the first on a two-out single by Kriss Sydlowski. He then stole second and scored on a single by Luke Masters to put the Hornets up 1-0.

Dexter would put the first two runners on in the second and a sacrifice moved them to second and third, but Muir got a strikeout and a pop out to end the threat.

The Dreadnaughts loaded the bases in the fourth on singles by Davis Bennett and Cole Arnedt, and a walk, but Muir fielded a grounder back to the mound and fired it home to Mack Notar who rifled it to first for an inning ending double play.

The Hornets got out of another jam in the sixth when centerfielder Roman Laurio fired a throw to the plate on a single and got the Dreadnaughts runner out to keep the score 1-0 heading to the seventh.

Saline would add some insurance in the seventh after loading the bases with noone out a Josh Nagle single drove home a run, a walk forced in another and a sacrifice fly by Sydlowski made it 4-0.

Dexter would put two runners on in the bottom of the seventh, but Sam Jane came in and got the final out on a fly out to end the game.

Sydlowski and Nagle each had two hits and an RBI for Saline. Masters had a hit and RBI, Laurio and Owen Harrison a hit and run scored each, and Sam Kreuzer a double for the Hornets.

Arnedt led Dexter with two hits, while Bennett, Brennan Parachek, and AJ Vaughn had a hit each. Ethan Hochendoner took a tough loss for Dexter, striking out seven and allowing six hits and one run in six innings of work.

Saline improved to 18-15 overall and Dexter fell to 20-10 overall on the season.

Photos by Dawn McCann