Dexter Golf Ties for Sixth at SEC Red Finals

The Dexter boys' golf team struggled at the SEC Red Finals in Ann Arbor Tuesday finishing in a sixth-place tie with Bedford at the event.

Dexter and Bedford each finished with a team score of 353. Defending D1 state champion Ann Arbor Skyline shot a round of 309 to claim the Red title.

Dom Sortor shot a scorching round of 77 to lead the Dreadnaughts and finished tied for third in the individual overall standings.

Niko Michos shot a round of 88, followed by Allen Labadie with 93. Corey Burga finished with 95, Braden Richards 97, and Dylan Hutchison 103.

The Dreads will compete in the D1 regional at Cascades Golf Course in Jackson Wednesday, June 1.