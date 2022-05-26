Dexter Soccer Blanks Pioneer in District Opener

The Dexter girls' soccer team used some stellar defense and some quality passing to take down Ann Arbor Pioneer 3-0 in the district opener Thursday.

The Dreadnaughts advance to the D1 district semifinals against Ann Arbor Huron Tuesday, May 31 at 3:30 PM in Dexter.

The Pioneer game was scoreless for the first 15 minutes when the Dreadnaughts got on the board.

Cadi Murphy took a pass and centered it across the field, and it was headed in by CeCe Palazzolo to give the Dreads a 1-0 lead with 24:40 left in the first half.

It would stay that way into the second half when Palazzolo sent Laci Jernigan in with a long pass down the right side and Jernigan drilled a shot past the goalkeeper and into the left corner of the net for a 2-0 lead with just over 27 minutes remaining.

A short time later, the Dreads earned a corner and Murphy bent one in on the kick that cleared the Pioneer goalkeeper and into the back corner of the net to make it 3-0.

Pioneer would keep fighting, but the Dreads defense and goalkeeper Braedy Wineman kept them at bay to earn the shutout.

The Dreads improved to 15-5 overall on the season.