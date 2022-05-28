New Event Coming to Hudson Mills Metropark on June 18

Curious about how to play disc golf? Interested in finding a new way to enjoy the outdoors while playing a new sport? Join us for our Summer Solstice Disc Golf Clinic and mini Tournament at Hudson Mills Metropark on June 18, 2022! Registration closes on June 6, so register now before slots fill up.

Our family friendly event will include a beginner clinic, fun games & prizes, lunch, and a mini tournament to practice your new disc golf skills. Registered participants will receive a t-shirt and starter pack of discs that can be used for this event.

We will start the day with an interactive and fun clinic to teach the sport of disc golf. You’ll learn the rules, the strategies and how to throw the disc with the hope of making it to the basket (that’s like the “hole” in golf). Then we’ll end the day putting your new-found skills to the test in a mini tournament. The tournament will be doubles format. During registration you’ll be asked if you have a partner who is also registering for the event. If you do not have a partner, we are happy to pair you with a teammate that day. Parents are welcome to join!

What to expect that day:

9:30 - 10:30 a.m. Check-in/registration

10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Disc golf clinic & games

12:00 - 1:00 p.m. Lunch (provided lunch: hot dog, chips & a drink)

1:00 - 3:00 p.m. Mini-tournament

This event will be held in collaboration with A3Disc Sports Club. Spots are limited, so register before they are all filled! If any participants have physical mobility limitations, accommodations can be made for transportation assistance on the course. A Metroparks annual or daily pass is needed to enter the park in addition to your registration.

Date: June 18, 2022

Ages: 6 years and older. This event is geared towards youth participation. Any child under 14 years of age must be accompanied by an adult.

Time: 9:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Cost: $20 per person

Location: Hudson Mills Metropark

Register at www.metroparks.com/discclinic

Pre-registration is required by June 6. If you are a group or organization looking to register a large group for this event, please contact Katie Kowalski at 810.494.6020.