Dexter Claims SEC Red Title with Late Rally

Things didn’t look good early in the SEC Red championship game Friday when Monroe jumped out to a 4-1 lead, but the Dreadnaughts would use a late rally to take an 8-4 win and claim the league title in the first season in the SEC Red for the Dreads.

The Trojans took a quick 2-0 lead with a pair of two-out hits in the first inning.

Dexter got one back in the second when Wyatt Novara smacked a home run to right to cut the lead to 2-1.

The Dreads loaded the bases with two out in the third, but a pop-out ended the threat. They also threatened in the fourth with a Brennan Parachek single to start the inning and a double by Chance Sobbry, but Monroe threw Parachek out at home for the first out. A Cole Arendt single put two runners on, but two strikeouts ended the threat.

Monroe would add to its lead with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth to take a 4-1 lead.

Cam Rosen came in pitch in the fourth and he would slam the door the rest of the way for the Dreadnaughts.

Dexter would begin their comeback in the 5th thanks to a pair of hit batters and a walk to load the bases. Sobbry came through with a two-out two-run single to cut the lead to 4-3.

The Dreads would tie it a four in the sixth with a two-out single by Braeden Fuson setting up the comeback.

Parachek led off the seventh with a single, then a hit batter and an error loaded the bases with no one out. Arnedt ripped a single to put Dexter up 5-4 and Garrett Sharp followed with a two-run single to make it 7-4. Fuson would hit a sacrifice fly to push the lead to 8-4.

Rosen set the Trojans down in order in the seventh and the Dreads celebrated. Rosen did not allow a hit in 3 1/3 innings of relief work, striking out three and earning the win for Dexter.

Sobbry and Sharp each finished with two hits and two RBI to lead the offense. Arnedt had two hits and an RBI and Parachek two hits. Fuson added a hit and two RBI, AJ Vaughn one hit, and Novara a home run.

Dexter improved to 21-10 overall on the season and finish 16-5 in the SEC Red.