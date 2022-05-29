Dexter Softball Struggles Continue

The Dexter softball team continued its late season struggles by dropping three games last week and seeing its record fall 11-20 on the season.

The Dreads opened the week by dropping a pair of games to Saline 10-6 and 3-0 Monday, May 23.

Saline took an early 4-0 lead after two innings, but the Dreads got one back with an RBI-single by Maddie Ohlman to make it 4-1 in the third.

The Dreads cut the lead to 4-2 in the fifth on an error on a sacrifice bunt by Ohlman, but Saline answered with four runs in the bottom of the fifth to push the lead to 8-2.

The Hornets lead grew to 10-2 in the bottom of the sixth, before the Dreads scored four in the seventh with RBI singles by McKenna Johnson and Anika Busdeker to make the final 10-6.

Busdeker finished with three hits and an RBI to lead the Dexter hitting attack. Johnson had two hits and two RBI, Ohlman two hits and one RBI, and Hannah Marsik two hits and a run scored. Camryn Chase added a hit and run scored, while Paige Sayler and Ella Mitchell each had one hit.

The Dreads could muster just three hits in the 3-0 loss in the second game.

Saline took a 1-0 lead after one inning, and it would stay that way until the sixth when the Hornets scored two more to take a 3-0 lead. Audrey Gauthier struck out five and allowed four hits for the Dreads.

Dexter then fell to Bedford 4-2 Tuesday, May 24.

Bedford took a 2-0 lead in the first, but the Dreads answered with an RBI single by Gauthier and a run on a fielder-choice to tie it at 2-2.

It would stay that way until the fifth when Bedford plated a pair of runs to make it 4-2 and that would be all the Mules would need.

Gauthier led the offense with two hits and an RBI. Mitchell, Busdeker, and Sayler had one hit each. Gauthier and Sayler combined to strike out 10 and allow five hits for the Dreadnaughts.